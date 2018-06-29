Watch Paul Rudd and Stephen Colbert gush about Kansas City

Kansas City practically guest-starred on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" Wednesday night.

The host and actor Paul Rudd, who grew up in Overland Park, practically gushed about us.

"Kansas City is a great town," said Colbert. "One of the best steaks I ever had in my life, at the Golden Ox." (The restaurant recently reopened in the Stockyards District.)

Which prompted a discussion about the famous Kansas City Strip. Rudd suggested KC got ripped off when New York "bought the rights" to that cut of meat.

"Don't quote me on this," he quickly added.

Rudd also gave a shout out to Children's Mercy Hospital, the beneficiary of the annual Big Slick fundraiser headlined by himself, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner.

"This is an amazing hospital," Rudd said of Children's Mercy, "and we've done it now for nine years and every year it's gotten bigger and bigger."

"That's so lovely," Colbert said.

Rudd also talked about a recent trip to Taiwan to promote his new movie, "Ant-Man and the Wasp," and his visit to the observation deck of one of the tallest buildings in the world there.

Segue to Kansas City.

"Do you like to go back to Kansas City now that you are a big Taiwan star?" Colbert asked. "There are not a lot of tall buildings in Kansas. Not even hills, really."

Rudd explained that he wasn't born in Kansas City but spent ages 10 to 20, "the formative years," here.

Colbert observed that Rudd became a man in Kansas City.

Not technically, Rudd said, explaining that his bar mitzvah was in Ontario, where he also has family.

"You can't ask too many family members to come to Kansas City," the actor explained. "I don't think the flights go there."

By the way, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opens July 6.