Laura Mease founded Laura’s Couture Collection 25 years ago for the discerning bride. Laura’s Couture Collection quickly set bridal trends in Kansas City by bringing couture wedding dresses to the Midwest.
Laura’s Couture Collection set high standards not only in design, superior fabrics and workmanship, but dominates the Kansas City bridal market with impeccable service. With two top bridal shops in Kansas City, Laura is very hands on and is able to cater to both the traditional classic bride and the modern nontraditional bride.
Laura’s Couture Collection has been featured in countless editorials, news features, and recipient of top awards and accolades over the years. Laura’s has been featured on David Tutera’s “My Fair Weddings” TV show, Grace Ormond’s Top Platinum List, Bride’s Magazines “Top 50 Bridal Shops in America” and Fox 4 News. The shop is the recipient of a Dorothy Penner Award and the Association of Bridal Consultants’ Top Award for Passion and Excellence in the Wedding Industry.
Experience the elegance of Laura’s Couture Collection.
By Appointment Only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment: 913-631-3010 or lccbridal@gmail.com
Location: 13010 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee
