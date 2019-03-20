Laura’s Couture Collection

Be one of the firsts to write a new chapter in the history of this century-old building, now fully renovated and recast as an exceptional setting for wedding ceremonies, receptions and any other type of event.





The Historic Post Office combines classic restoration with state-of-the-art modern amenities. Large rooms with distinct designs provide a gracious backdrop whether your event is an intimate party with family and friends or a lavish celebration for up to 300 guests.





When you choose The Historic Post Office as your event venue, you choose seamless service. Our experienced and dedicated staff are as remarkable as the location itself. We will work tirelessly to deliver an exceptional experience – one that you will treasure forever and will create lasting memories for you and your guests.