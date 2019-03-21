Perfect match: A Sporting Kansas City player and a teacher plan a festive KC wedding

Back in the spring of 2013, Lauren Alford and Seth Sinovic were neighbors at 45 Madison, an apartment complex near the Country Club Plaza. And although they didn’t know one another, Seth admits that Lauren caught his eye early on.
Once he realized he shared a mutual friend with the neighbor he jokingly dubbed “white Volvo girl,” he was able to pull off an impromptu meet-up at the Westport Ale House. The rest is history.
“We definitely knew we liked each other,” Lauren says of their first meeting. “He was a true gentleman, and that night, before I went home, he asked to take me to breakfast in the morning.”
By the following day, Seth knew that Lauren was a native Texan and teacher at the Ewing Marion Kauffman School, and she knew he worked for Sporting Kansas City.
“I just assumed he did media for Sporting,” Lauren says. “At breakfast, I asked really stupid questions like, ‘Do you get to travel with the team often?’ and ‘Are they any good?’”
That’s when Seth, a Kansas City native who covers the left back position, realized he should clarify that he plays on the team.
Over the next three years, the two were inseparable. On a crisp winter night in 2016, Seth asked Lauren to marry him on the roof of Three Points, an event space overlooking downtown Kansas City. She said yes, and the two begin making plans for a celebration to be held the following December.
“We knew we had to get married in the off-season,” Lauren says.
They asked Jessica Roark of epagaFOTO to capture the day, Ellemkay Design to handle invitations, and Lynsey Waldman from Soiree Event Designs to oversee the details. The couple selected The Bauer in the Crossroads Arts District for the reception, drawn by the historic warehouse’s wood floors, exposed brick and picture-perfect views of the downtown skyline.
“It sounds silly, but I wanted the day to feel like a winter fairyland,” Lauren says. “I love twinkly lights and winter greenery. There weren’t red bows everywhere — it felt festive without looking like Santa Claus.”
On that sunny December day, the two exchanged vows at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, with Seth donning a navy J. Crew suit and Lauren turning heads in a strapless Willowby by Watters A-line gown. Her ivory look featured hand-placed lace and a gauzy tulle skirt, accented by a BHLDN belt and a veil borrowed from her sister. The wedding party stood by their sides in Mayan Blue Jenny Yoo gowns and classic navy suits.
Following the ceremony, guests reconvened for cocktail hour at The Bauer, where an ethereal scene awaited. Soft string lights hung overhead, casting a picturesque glow on dramatic greenery-topped tables, gold-tinged chargers and shimmery reindeer table markers.
After the wedding party made their entrance, the newlyweds took a spin around the dance floor to Ben Rector’s “When I’m With You” and cut the three-layer buttercream cake before settling in for a memorable meal prepared by Brancato’s Catering.
The menu featured herb-encrusted chicken breast and baron of beef along with a gourmet mac and cheese bar and bacon-shallot green beans.
Shortly after dinner, the lively sounds of DJ Jon Bartlett lured revelers out for dancing and even an impromptu limbo competition, interrupted only by guests’ trips past the candy bar and a late-night chicken biscuit snack — an homage to Lauren’s love of Texas-based Whataburger.
Near the midnight hour, when their tired feet could take no more, the couple exited to a sparkler sendoff and made their getaway in a vintage Rolls-Royce.
Who did what
CEREMONY: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
RECEPTION: The Bauer
PHOTOGRAPHY: Jessica Roark of epagaFOTO
VIDEOGRAPHY: ByDesign Films
WEDDING PLANNER: Lynsey Waldman of Soiree Event Designs
RINGS: Richard Dolgin Private Jeweler
INVITATIONS: Ellemkay Design
CAKE: Hy-Vee
BRIDAL GOWN: Willowby by Watters from Bridal Extraordinaire
BRIDESMAIDS DRESSES: Jenny Yoo from Bella Bridesmaids
HAIR AND MAKEUP: White Carpet Bride
CATERING: Brancato’s Catering
DECOR: Ultrapom
FLOWERS: Wild Hill Flowers and Events
