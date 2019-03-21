Weddings

Sheer elegance: 2019’s best wedding gowns feature fresh flower details, pretty layers

By Sarah Gish; photographed by Judy Revenaugh

March 21, 2019 01:34 PM

Bright blue suits and gowns with floral lace overlays are trending for 2019. The Calvin Klein suit is from Jos. A. Bank; the Liancarlo dress is from Laura’s Couture Collection.
Floral lace. Illusion bodices. Transparent layers of blush-colored tulle.

Wedding dress designers are going all-in on romance in 2019. Here are eight ethereal gowns from five Kansas City-area bridal boutiques, plus three trending tuxedos for the modern groom.

The looks were modeled by Hannah Hadnot and Zach Young on location at The Station at 28 Event Space in the Crossroads Arts District. Dalton Morris of Skyline Downtown Salon styled the model’s hair, and Caro Benitez Munson was on makeup duty. Bridal bouquets were provided by Studio Dan Meiners and Bergamot & Ivy; all jewelry was provided by Meierotto Jewelers.

