Sheer elegance: 2019’s best wedding gowns feature fresh flower details, pretty layers

Laura Mease founded Laura’s Couture Collection 25 years ago for the discerning bride. Laura’s Couture Collection quickly set bridal trends in Kansas City by bringing couture wedding dresses to the Midwest.

Laura’s Couture Collection set high standards not only in design, superior fabrics and workmanship, but dominates the Kansas City bridal market with impeccable service. With two top bridal shops in Kansas City, Laura is very hands on and is able to cater to both the traditional classic bride and the modern nontraditional bride.