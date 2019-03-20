Real Kansas City weddings: A classic, romantic affair in the Crossroads Arts District

“A girl walks into a bar.”
This could be the opening line of a joke, but for Aubrey Poor and Rick Newell, it was the beginning of a romance.
Aubrey, who grew up in Wellsville, Kan., was out with her friends in Westport.
“I kept looking over at this really cute guy and he was looking back at me,” Aubrey says. “Finally, he came over and introduced himself but said he had to go.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Rick, that cute guy, didn’t go far.
“I’ve canceled my other plans,” he told Aubrey when he returned moments later. They’ve been together ever since.
“Our faces hurt from smiling so much,” Aubrey remembers of the night they met.
Four years, two dogs — Australian shepherds Dexter and Murphy —and one wedding later, the couple has settled into their Kansas City home.
Aubrey works as a financial controller for Plexpod, which offers co-working spaces for entrepreneurs. Rick, who grew up in Prairie Village, is the chief innovation officer at Orizon, an aerospace company.
The proposal happened on Labor Day weekend in 2017, Rick asked Aubrey to accompany him on a business trip to Boston. As they were walking through Boston Commons, he suggested taking a photo and reached in his backpack for the tripod. But what he brought out was an engagement ring. Already on one knee, he popped the question.
That was the easy part. Next came hiring a wedding planning (Madison Sanders Events) and trying to work around friends’ weddings that were already taking up real estate on the calendar. The two decided on May 19, 2018 — which was just eight months after they got engaged.
“It was a whirlwind,” Aubrey says. “But I learned not to overthink.”
Although she was not a bride who had obsessed about wedding details from a young age, she knew what she wanted.
“Rick is a tech guy; I am a romantic,” she says. So the color palette for the wedding leaned toward romance with creamy whites, pale pink, and elegant black.
“Nothing too trendy,” she says. “I wanted a classic, timeless feel.”
Aubrey was quick to decide on a dress she saw online. But there was a snag: she had to order and pay for it before she even tried it on. The Pronovias gown, which came all the way from Barcelona, didn’t disappoint.
“It was perfect,” Aubrey says.
For the bridesmaids, which included Rick’s three sisters who live in Dallas, Aubrey chose simple and elegant black halter dresses.
The couple secured The Abbott, an event space in the Crossroads Arts District that would be their ceremony and reception venue.
“We had the ceremony, and then we went for cocktail hour in another part of the building,” Aubrey says. “Lon Lane (from Lon Lane’s Inspired Occasions) did these wonderful champagne cocktails with hibiscus flowers that bloomed in the glass.”
An hour later, the ceremony room had been transformed into the dinner and reception area.
“I don’t know how they did it,” Aubrey says.
Aubrey was in luck that her favorite flowers —peonies—were in bloom for her wedding. Trapp and Company made the springy arrangements.
Their wedding cake from Adorn Cakes in Lenexa featured seven different flavors, all iced and frosting in different patterns of Italian meringue buttercream.
The couple decided to take their wedding photos before the ceremony. The bride and bridesmaids got ready at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center, with hair and makeup by the staff at Hello Lovely.
“It was a little bit extravagant to have a stylist with me all day to touch up my hair and make-up, but it was wonderful,” Aubrey says. “I highly recommend it.”
Rick, a self-professed “gadget guy,” had drones following the groomsmen, taking video from the air above.
The couple cued in on the classic and timeless feel by choosing the Liberty Memorial grounds as their backdrop.
Their “first look” photo, when Rick sees Aubrey for the first time, had a twist: The couple’s dogs took part in the festivities.
After the ceremony and dinner, it was time for the entertainment.
“Our band, Party Machine from Dallas, were the talk of the evening,” Aubrey says. “They had everybody dancing.”
They encouraged guests to post photos to Instagram using the creative wedding hashtags #thenewellyweds and #forRichardorPoorer.
A month after the wedding, Aubrey and Rick went on their honeymoon to Rome, Florence and the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Those memories — and the fun they had with their wedding hashtags — will last forever.
Who Did What
WEDDING PLANNING AND EVENT DESIGN: Madison Sanders Events
REHEARSAL DINNER: Lidia’s Kansas City
CEREMONY AND RECEPTION VENUE: The Abbott
RECEPTION MUSIC: Party Machine
CATERING: Lon Lane’s Inspired Occasions
PHOTOGRAPHY: Cassandra Castaneda Photography
VIDEOGRAPHY: George Mullinix
FLORIST: Trapp and Company
BRIDAL GOWN: The Gown Gallery
BRIDESMAIDS GOWNS: The Gown Gallery
HAIR AND MAKEUP: Hello Lovely
CAKE: Adorn Cakes
Comments