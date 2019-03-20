Weddings

Showstoppers: These glamorous wedding dresses from Kansas City boutiques deliver drama

By Sarah Gish; photos by Judy Revenaugh

March 20, 2019 11:14 AM

Emily Hart Bridal full beaded lace fit and flare gown with halter neck and open back, price upon request at Emily Hart Bridal. Rhinestone floral hair comb, $150 at Belle Vogue Bridal. Flowers by Hitched Planning + Floral.
Emily Hart Bridal full beaded lace fit and flare gown with halter neck and open back, price upon request at Emily Hart Bridal. Rhinestone floral hair comb, $150 at Belle Vogue Bridal. Flowers by Hitched Planning + Floral. Judy Revenaugh

When it comes to selecting a wedding gown, the details make the dress.

Flip through the racks at any Kansas City bridal boutique and you’ll see intricate beading, delicate lace work and tiny sparkles that catch the light just right.

These seven dresses from Kansas City-area boutiques were designed to make any bride shine bright on her big day.

Credits: Model Saige Peterson was shot on location at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. Hair by Molly McPheter of Roots & Branches Salon. Makeup by Sarah Purviance. Flowers by Hitched Planning + Floral and The Fiddly Fig.

