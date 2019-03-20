Showstoppers: These glamorous wedding dresses from Kansas City boutiques deliver drama

When it comes to selecting a wedding gown, the details make the dress.
Flip through the racks at any Kansas City bridal boutique and you’ll see intricate beading, delicate lace work and tiny sparkles that catch the light just right.
These seven dresses from Kansas City-area boutiques were designed to make any bride shine bright on her big day.
Credits: Model Saige Peterson was shot on location at Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. Hair by Molly McPheter of Roots & Branches Salon. Makeup by Sarah Purviance. Flowers by Hitched Planning + Floral and The Fiddly Fig.
