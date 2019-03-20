A music-loving Merriam couple gets engaged at a RecordBar show and married by the sea

Jason and Derek Landrum-Vetter have Tinder to thank for their relationship.
After matching on the app in 2014, the men started texting and connecting through Facebook.
“It’s a Millennial relationship for sure,” says Jason, who works in advertising.
When they finally met in person, Jason wasn’t sure that he and Derek would make a good match.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Derek, a hair stylist with lots of tattoos, “was way more alternative than anyone I had ever dated before,” Jason says. “But it turns out he’s a very sweet, sensitive guy.”
The Merriam couple has always bonded over music. Their favorite song is “Ten Feet Fall” by Wrabel — so in October 2017, when they found out the Los Angeles-based musician was playing a show at Kansas City’s RecordBar, they knew they had to go.
A few weeks before the concert, Derek reached out to Wrabel on (what else?) Instagram to ask if the musician would help him surprise Jason with a marriage proposal. The singer loved the idea.
Derek bought a ring and called the couple’s closest friends.
“It was a month or so of planning,” he says, “which was terrible because I’m the worst at keeping secrets.”
On the night of the show, Jason was surprised to see so many of his friends hanging out at the bar. He was even more surprised when Wrabel started introduced his favorite song.
“This one goes out to Derek and Jason,” the singer said before launching into the love song.
“Everyone in our group surrounded us,” Jason says. “I knew what was coming and I couldn’t believe it.”
The couple danced together as Wrabel sang the lyrics “My heart is pumping up so big that it could burst.” Three minutes into the song, Derek dropped to one knee with a ring. Jason teared up as he nodded yes. The crowd cheered as the couple embraced on the dance floor.
After the proposal, Jason and Derek started planning a blowout wedding with 180 guests on the Country Club Plaza. But a surprise medical diagnosis changed those plans.
In the spring of 2018, Jason had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. An MRI led to him being diagnosed with a cavernous angioma (or cavernoma), a malformation of blood vessels in the brain. After undergoing brain surgery, he had to relearn how to read and write.
After that medical scare, the couple decided they wanted their ceremony to be simple and stress-free. In September 2018, they wed on a beach along California’s central coast in front of around 40 friends and family members.
Like the proposal, the wedding was perfect.
“Right as our friend announced us husband and husband, a wave crashed on the rocks,” Jason says. “Even the sea was celebrating.”
Comments