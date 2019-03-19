Bridal beauty 101: How to make an Instagram-ready flower crown for your wedding day

For many millennial brides, there’s a gold standard for what they want to look like on their wedding day — Instagram.
Maybe you want an Amaro kind of day, or perhaps Mayfair?
Whatever your preference, there are simple ways to capture the beauty of a perfectly filtered photo in real life and make your #hashtagged moments even better once they hit the ‘Gram.
Here are three trends that we’ve seen scrolling through and how to make them work for you.
Flower crowns
Call it festival frenzy or a throwback to a more ethereal time — flower crowns are definitely in style.
Amy Cason, owner of the floral design company Victorian Gardens, offers workshops on how to create flower crowns for any occasion, from weddings to maternity or family photo shoots.
Cason says that although flower crowns are fairly simple to make, they have a short shelf life since the greenery and blooms will be out of water for an extended amount of time. She recommends creating flower headpieces as close to the event time as possible.
The first step is finding a base for the flowers. Cason recommends coated sturdy wire from Hobby Lobby or Michaels. The second step is choosing greenery and blooms.
“Boxwood is nice and sturdy and holds up well out of water,” Cason says. “For the winter season, starting with some evergreen branches can be really beautiful and those are very water hardy as well.”
Flowers that stay fresh for hours out of water include spray roses, mini carnations and ranunculus, which all have sturdy stems. Baby’s breath can make a sweet addition to a flower girl’s crown. In winter, paperwhites can create a striking contrast to fragrant cedar sprigs, and small pinecones dusted with spray glitter can add a pop of sparkle.
But Cason cautions against using large flowers.
“With big blooms, you can easily overwhelm someone’s face,” she says. “If you want to do a cluster of larger blooms, you could arrange it at the side or back of the bride or bridesmaid’s head to act as an anchor. Keep rotating the crown until you find the most flattering angle and then arrange the hair to accent that.”
Once you’ve created a base by fashioning the wire into a circle, Cason recommends using a ratio of two springs of greenery to one spring of blooms and building the crown around the circle of wire by inserting a wire into each stem and then wrapping it around the base.
When the circle is complete, cover the last wire by reversing the direction of the final flower. Some brides add ribbons trailing down the back.
Cason recommends storing crowns in the refrigerator, in plastic bags that have been misted with water on the inside. She warns that any fruit in the refrigerator can emit gas that can cause blooms to wilt quickly — so make sure your crown isn’t stashed next to a fruit bowl. If fruit is included in the crown, place it at the last minute.
With a little creativity and planning, your floral crown can be a stunning centerpiece to an ethereal yet earthy look.
Shimmering nails
As the camera comes out and you join your hands with your partner, your ring (and your nails!) will be front and center.
So what’s on-trend with manicures?
Well, the party nail — that’s one nail painted a different color or texture — is out, according to nail technician Caradee Fisher from Bijin Salon and Spa in Prairie Village.
“We’re seeing a lot of nude shimmer, but instead of having one finger different, brides like seeing a bit of shimmer radiate out from the bed of their nail,” Fisher says.
She prefers using shades that incorporate the shimmer in the color rather than a separate topcoat.
Essie’s Ballet Slippers is still a popular choice for brides and royalty — the polish is a favorite of Queen Elizabeth’s, and it’s been rumored that Meghan Markle wore it to wed Prince Harry. But there are many nude shades that are flattering for a wedding day. The key, Fisher says, is finding a shade that works with your skin tone.
“Trust your nail tech and make sure that the colors don’t wash out your hands,” she says. “Deeper skin tones can pull off any number of nude shades, but for Caucasian skin tones, you need to be careful not to go too khaki or too blush.”
Fisher says that although any polish with sparkle or glitter has nearly supernatural staying power, it’s still a good idea to get a gel or Shellac manicure for the big day, ideally less than two days before the event.
If a more natural manicure is desired, she prefers CND Vinylux or Smith & Cult shades.
No matter what, your nails will be no match for the bling on your finger — but with a touch of shimmer, they can accent your best accessory.
Metallic eyes
The natural beauty look has long been a popular look for brides.
But brides who want a little more glam on their big day without going full-on Hollywood should consider a swipe of metallic eye shadow.
Makeup artist Kati Swegel, who recently moved back to Kansas City from New York, says a shimmery eye look is more wearable than many would think.
“You have to remember that metallic shadows will soften in photographs, so really, the glam effect is for the people in the room,” Swegel says.
She says she prefers gold and rose gold because they work with a multitude of skin tones.
The makeup artist adds that there are a couple of ways to incorporate metallic shadow. A silver, gold or bronze hue in the middle of the eyelid creates depth and shine and helps the eyes take center stage. Swegel balances that look with nude lips.
If the bride wants a bold lip, Swegel says, she can highlight the inner corner of the eye with a metallic pigment, which adds sparkle and opens up the eye.
Swegel loves Make Up For Ever’s Star Lit Powder, whether she’s working with it dry or “foiled,” which involves wetting the brush with setting spray before dipping it into the loose pigment. She uses that technique to highlight the brow bone or inner corners of the eye.
She adds that working wet or dry can make a big difference. Wet applications enhance the metallic effect; dry applications soften it.
Other products that Swegel recommends are Stila Glitter & Glow liquid eye shadow and Pat McGrath Labs’ eye shadow palettes. She says that no matter what shade of metallic she chooses, she anchors the look with a matte black liner and luxurious false lashes.
