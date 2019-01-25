The most beautiful bridal bouquets of 2019: Bring on the white roses and bold colors

White, blush and bright pink roses are the stars of this vivid Blooms by Breck bouquet, which also includes fuchsia peonies, pink ranunculus, pink hypericum berries, and hints of lavender caspia and greenery.
Black Coffee Photo Co.
Blush-colored Quicksand roses pop against green silver dollar eucalyptus, umbrella ferns and succulents in this bouquet by Heart + Soul Floral Design Studio. The greenery is contrasted by scarlet sprigs of Safari Sunset.
Marissa Cribbs Photography
White and blush roses are the base for this Inspirations in Bloom bouquet, which also features burgundy dahlias, hydrangeas, white stock flowers and seeded eucalyptus.
Black Coffee Photo Co.
A pale purple ribbon plays off the gorgeous color of the roses in this https://bluebouquet.com/ arrangement, which would be perfect for a spring wedding.
Mariam Saifan Photography
Garden and spray roses mingle with parrot tulips, anemones, hypericum berries, amaranthus, ranunculus and mixed greenery in this Valentine’s Day-inspired pink and red bouquet by Wild Hill Flowers & Events.
Pond Photography
Bright white garden roses are the perfect match for the saturated tones of green and purple in this eclectic and natural-looking bouquet by Good Earth Floral Design Studio. Astilbe, ranunculus, spray roses and dahlias round out the arrangement.
Marissa Cribbs Photography
White, blush and peach-colored roses are accented by green sprigs of mint, eucalyptus and Italian ruscus in this cascading summer bouquet by Good Earth Floral Design Studio. Styled by Pretty + Planned Events.
Amy Cason, owner of the Kansas City floral design company Victorian Gardens, explains how to make a beautiful flower crown for your wedding day with craft store wire, greenery, fresh flowers and ribbons.
