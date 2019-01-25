Weddings

The most beautiful bridal bouquets of 2019: Bring on the white roses and bold colors

By Sarah Gish

January 25, 2019 02:28 PM

Pale roses make the coral ranunculus pop in this pretty arrangement by Branches & Twigs. Styling by Weddings by Hannah. Andrea DeLong Photography

When it comes to bridal bouquets, you can’t go wrong with classic white roses.

If you crave color on your wedding day, just add blooms in your favorite colors and sprigs of fresh greenery.

Need inspiration? Here are some of our favorite fresh bouquets from Kansas City-area florists.

White, blush and bright pink roses are the stars of this vivid Blooms by Breck bouquet, which also includes fuchsia peonies, pink ranunculus, pink hypericum berries, and hints of lavender caspia and greenery.
Black Coffee Photo Co.

Blush-colored Quicksand roses pop against green silver dollar eucalyptus, umbrella ferns and succulents in this bouquet by Heart + Soul Floral Design Studio. The greenery is contrasted by scarlet sprigs of Safari Sunset.
Marissa Cribbs Photography

White and blush roses are the base for this Inspirations in Bloom bouquet, which also features burgundy dahlias, hydrangeas, white stock flowers and seeded eucalyptus.
Black Coffee Photo Co.

A pale purple ribbon plays off the gorgeous color of the roses in this https://bluebouquet.com/ arrangement, which would be perfect for a spring wedding.
Mariam Saifan Photography

Garden and spray roses mingle with parrot tulips, anemones, hypericum berries, amaranthus, ranunculus and mixed greenery in this Valentine’s Day-inspired pink and red bouquet by Wild Hill Flowers & Events.
Pond Photography

Bright white garden roses are the perfect match for the saturated tones of green and purple in this eclectic and natural-looking bouquet by Good Earth Floral Design Studio. Astilbe, ranunculus, spray roses and dahlias round out the arrangement.
Marissa Cribbs Photography

White, blush and peach-colored roses are accented by green sprigs of mint, eucalyptus and Italian ruscus in this cascading summer bouquet by Good Earth Floral Design Studio. Styled by Pretty + Planned Events.
Sara Marie Photography

