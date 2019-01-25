Bridal beauty in bloom: How to make a gorgeous DIY flower crown for your wedding day

Call it festival frenzy or a throwback to a more ethereal time — flower crowns are definitely in style.
Amy Cason, owner of the floral design company Victorian Gardens, offers workshops on how to create flower crowns for any occasion, from weddings to maternity or family photo shoots.
Cason says that although flower crowns are fairly simple to make, they have a short shelf life since the greenery and blooms will be out of water for an extended amount of time. She recommends creating flower headpieces as close to the event time as possible.
The first step is finding a base for the flowers. Cason recommends coated sturdy wire from Hobby Lobby or Michaels. The second step is choosing greenery and blooms.
“Boxwood is nice and sturdy and holds up well out of water,” Cason says. “For the winter season, starting with some evergreen branches can be really beautiful and those are very water hardy as well.”
Flowers that stay fresh for hours out of water include spray roses, mini carnations and ranunculus, which all have sturdy stems. Baby’s breath can make a sweet addition to a flower girl’s crown. In winter, paperwhites can create a striking contrast to fragrant cedar sprigs, and small pinecones dusted with spray glitter can add a pop of sparkle.
But Cason cautions against using large flowers.
“With big blooms, you can easily overwhelm someone’s face,” she says. “If you want to do a cluster of larger blooms, you could arrange it at the side or back of the bride or bridesmaid’s head to act as an anchor. Keep rotating the crown until you find the most flattering angle and then arrange the hair to accent that.”
Once you’ve created a base by fashioning the wire into a circle, Cason recommends using a ratio of two springs of greenery to one spring of blooms and building the crown around the circle of wire by inserting a wire into each stem and then wrapping it around the base.
When the circle is complete, cover the last wire by reversing the direction of the final flower. Some brides add ribbons trailing down the back.
Cason recommends storing crowns in the refrigerator, in plastic bags that have been misted with water on the inside. She warns that any fruit in the refrigerator can emit gas that can cause blooms to wilt quickly — so make sure your crown isn’t stashed next to a fruit bowl. If fruit is included in the crown, place it at the last minute.
With a little creativity and planning, your floral crown can be a stunning centerpiece to an ethereal yet earthy look.
