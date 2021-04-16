Kansas City could see more rain Saturday morning, scattered showers later in the day

The Kansas City metropolitan area is predicted to potentially see more rain this weekend beginning with light rainfall Saturday morning and some scattered showers well into the later hours of the day, said FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

“I think it will be enough to be a nuisance, especially in the evening,” said Frank, who provides weather updates for The Star. “So be prepared for that.”

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 52 degrees tomorrow, according to Frank.

There is a chance for a brief rain Sunday as well, Frank said. In the long-range forecast, Frank said Monday is the next warmer day for the area, with a predicted high of 67 degrees, before more rainfall and colder conditions come during the week.