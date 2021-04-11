Weather

Kansas City will see cooler temperatures this week with a chance of rain Friday

Temperatures in the Kansas City region are expected to be in the 50s and 60s Monday, according to FOX4 meteorologist Garry Frank.

Clouds will settle in Sunday into Monday, and a shift in wind direction will bring lower temperatures to the metro area, said Frank, who provides weather updates for The Star.

“Still not bad, but it’s not going to be in the mid-70s again like it was on Sunday,” he said.

With high temperatures in the 50s over the next few days, the weather will not be “much of a nuisance,” Frank said.

There may be frost Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The next chance for rain will be Friday into Saturday.

