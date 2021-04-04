Kansas City to see warm weather before possible ‘strong to severe’ storms by mid-week

Sunday will be warm and sunny before potentially severe storms later in the week, according to FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s as the Royals take on the Texas Rangers in Kansas City. Monday is expected to be windy with temperatures in the 70s.

Highs will decrease into Tuesday. Then there is a chance for “strong to severe storms” Wednesday morning, said Countee, who provides weather updates for The Star.

Rain is also possible Thursday before sunshine Friday and Saturday.

“But in the meantime, before all this rain, get outside and enjoy the warm start this week,” Countee said.