Thunderstorms expected Monday in Kansas City metro before nicer weather Tuesday

After a rainy and windy Sunday, Kansas City could see light rain Monday before a few thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to Garry Frank, a meteorologist at FOX4.

There will be breaks in the rain at the start of Monday, which will be cloudy, said Frank, who provides weather updates for The Star.

“We’re not expecting severe weather, but we may have a few more thunderstorms before it’s much nicer on Tuesday,” he said.

There is another chance for rain Wednesday into Thursday, which will include a “few flakes of snow mixing in,” Frank said. Friday will be dry and Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures in the 60s.