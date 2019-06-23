Flash flooding, severe weather possible Sunday as storms roll across KC area

The difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

It will be another stormy day in the Kansas City area as multiple rounds of severe weather is expected to sweep across the region, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The first round of storms are expected to roll through the metro area Sunday morning, with damaging winds and flash flooding being the main threats

The second round storms are expected to redevelop over eastern Kansas late in the afternoon Sunday and move into the Kansas City metro area just before sunset. These storms have the greatest chance of being severe, with large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible, according to the weather service.

These storms are also likely to produce heavy rains, which could lead to flash flooding. A flash flood watch remains in effect for much of the Kansas City region. Between 1 and 3 inches of rainfall is possible through Monday, with some areas seeing higher amounts.

Because much of the area has received 2 to 6 inches of rainfall during the past 72 hours, soils are saturated. Areas north of the Missouri River could see flash flooding with as little as a half inch of rain. That makes flash flooding likely if storms develop this afternoon.

A flood warning was issued for Tomahawk Creek at Roe Avenue until Monday afternoon. The creek was at 11.9 feet, which was below flood stage of 13 feet. But with the expected rains, the creek was likely to rise above flood stage to near 14 feet by late Sunday morning, according to weather service.

At 13 feet, water approaches the northbound lane of Tomahawk Creek Parkway.

A flood warning was also issued for Indian Creek in Overland Park. The creek was at 11.3 feet, which was below flood stage of 14 feet. The creek, however, was expected to rise to 14.1 feet by late Sunday morning. Minor flooding was expected. At 8 feet, low-lying land along the creek begins to flood, including the paved bike and walking path.

Indian Creek at Stateline Road in Leawood also was threatening of flooding. The creek had risen to 18.5 feet Sunday morning and was expected to rise above flood state of 20 feet by late Sunday morning, reaching as high as 21.3 feet by this afternoon. A 20 feet, water begins to cover the portion of Lee Boulevard south of Interstate 435.

Drivers were being urged to not drive into flood covered roads. More than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehcile is driven into floodwaters. Many of the drownings are preventable, according to the weather service.

“Please stay weather aware late this afternoon through tonight if you have any outdoor events planned,” the weather service wrote in its daily weather story.

As of 8:45 a.m. Sunday, KCP&L was reporting that 2,810 customers were without power. Meanwhile, there were 135 Kansas City, Kansas, Board of Public Utilities customers without power,

The weekend rain is expected to aggravate ongoing river flooding for several days.

Storms are expected to move out of the area Monday morning, with skies becoming mostly sunny and a high reaching the low 80s.

The heat and humidity is expected to return Tuesday, with highs climbing into the 90s for the remainder of the week. Besides a slight chance of rain Tuesday night, the coming work week is looking to be simply hot and muggy.