Want to help Kansans affected by Tornadoes? Call this number
As residents of Lawrence and Linwood begin cleaning up the wreckage left by an EF-4 tornado that ripped through northeast Kansas Tuesday night, people are looking for ways to help out.
Here’s what to do if you’d like to donate your time, money or supplies to victims of the storm.
Time
Those living in Kansas who want to volunteer to help with cleanup and rebuilding efforts can call 211. The number will connect them to 211 of the Great Plains and the United Way who will then connect them with people across the state in need of help. Those outside of Kansas can call 785-832-5313.
A spokesperson with Douglas County Emergency Management said callers should be ready to explain exactly how they would like to volunteer and list any special skills or equipment they have.
Volunteers can also register to help out through the American Red Cross.
Kansans affected by storm damage who need help can call 211 to be connected with volunteers.
Money
According to Douglas County Emergency Management, those making financial contributions can donate to the American Red Cross or the Douglas County Community Foundation at 785-843-8727.
Donations made to the Douglas County Community Foundation will be split up among Douglas County residents whose property was damaged by Tuesday night’s storm.
Donations to the Red Cross can be made by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-733-27677 or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999.
Supplies
Douglas County Emergency Management is working with residents to develop a list of needed supplies. Once a list has been created it will posted to the agency’s Facebook and Twitter accounts alongside details on where to bring the supplies.
