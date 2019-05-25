Weather
Trees damaged, no one hurt in two small tornadoes Friday night
Trees were damaged after two small tornadoes touched down in Jackson County around 8 p.m. Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
At 8 p.m. Friday a tornado developed South of Longview Lake near Grandview.
The tornado, which was rated an EF-0 on the 5 point scale traveled a quarter of a mile with 60 mile-per-hour winds. It had a maximum width of 50 yards.
Another tornado touched down at 8:08 p.m. near Lake Lotawana.
The EF-0 tornado traveled 0.68 miles with winds peaking around 60 miles-per-hour. It had a maximum width of 25 yards.
The tornadoes were part of a storm system that caused flooding throughout the Kansas City area Friday night and prompted tornado warnings in Jackson, Cass, Lafayette and Johnson Counties in Missouri throughout the night.
National Weather Service crews were unable to find damage Saturday, and determined that a “radar confirmed tornado” near Odessa did not touch down Friday night.
Another line of storms is expected to reach the area, potentially causing additional flooding, late Saturday night.
