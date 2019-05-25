Trees damaged, no one hurt in two small tornadoes Friday night

Torrential rains in the Kansas City area result in many calls for water rescues Emergency responders helped a driver from a vehicle that was stranded when high water from Brush Creek came out of its banks onto Indian Lane just east of Mission Road on Friday night in Mission Hills. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency responders helped a driver from a vehicle that was stranded when high water from Brush Creek came out of its banks onto Indian Lane just east of Mission Road on Friday night in Mission Hills.

Trees were damaged after two small tornadoes touched down in Jackson County around 8 p.m. Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

At 8 p.m. Friday a tornado developed South of Longview Lake near Grandview.

The tornado, which was rated an EF-0 on the 5 point scale traveled a quarter of a mile with 60 mile-per-hour winds. It had a maximum width of 50 yards.

Another tornado touched down at 8:08 p.m. near Lake Lotawana.

The EF-0 tornado traveled 0.68 miles with winds peaking around 60 miles-per-hour. It had a maximum width of 25 yards.

Our survey team confirmed one tornado occurred last night (5/24). An EF-0 (~60mph winds) near Lake Lotawana. #mowx #KC pic.twitter.com/5x2UfZ3nkD — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 25, 2019

The tornadoes were part of a storm system that caused flooding throughout the Kansas City area Friday night and prompted tornado warnings in Jackson, Cass, Lafayette and Johnson Counties in Missouri throughout the night.

National Weather Service crews were unable to find damage Saturday, and determined that a “radar confirmed tornado” near Odessa did not touch down Friday night.

Another line of storms is expected to reach the area, potentially causing additional flooding, late Saturday night.



