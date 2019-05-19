Torrential rains, flooding possible as next rounds of storms move through KC area

Torrential rains hit the Kansas City area The Kansas City region saw hail, torrential rain and lightning Saturday. Many areas had more than 2 inches of rain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City region saw hail, torrential rain and lightning Saturday. Many areas had more than 2 inches of rain.

Enjoy the dry, if cooler than normal, weather over the next couple of days, Kansas City.

Storms are expected to return Monday, bringing the possibility of torrential rains that could lead to flash flooding and river flooding, according to the the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Some of the storms could become severe, most likely Tuesday afternoon, with the main threat being heavy rains, large hail and damaging winds.

Prior to the arrival of the next storm system, the Kansas City area will see tranquil and cool weather, with highs in the upper 60s on Sunday and the lower 60s on Monday. That’s about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, according to the weather service.

Caution: Satellite indicates a bright ball of light in the sky may actually be visible here in a couple hours, might need to shade those eyes after the gloomy day we had yesterday pic.twitter.com/JXqjkSsSem — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 19, 2019

Thunderstorms return Monday evening, bringing the chance for moderate to heavy rains. Saturday’s heavy rains have set the stage for possible flash flooding and river flooding Monday night and again Tuesday afternoon, according to the weather service.

Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain is expected to fall in the Kansas City area Monday night and Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to turn around and not drive through flooded roads.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the Kansas City area effective from Monday evening through Tuesday evening because the heavy rainfall on already saturated ground could lead to flash flooding, according to the weather service.

Just over 2 inches of rain fell on Kansas City International Airport over a 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday. Other areas reported less, but still significant rainfall, during that same period, including .76 of an inch in St. Joseph, 1.32 inches at the Wheeler Downtown Airport, 1 inch at Johnson County Executive Airport, 1.60 at New Century AirCenter in Olathe, .30 of an inch in Sedalia and 1.13 of an inch in Lee’s Summit.

So far for the month, Kansas City has had 5.61 inches of rain. Typically, Kansas City receives 5.23 inches of rain for the entire month of May. This marks the sixth consecutive month where Kansas City has had above normal precipitation.

For the year, Kansas City has had 17.05 inches of precipitation, about 5.42 inches above the normal of 11.63 inches, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are expected to return to near or above normal this week. The typical temperature for this time of year in Kansas City is in the mid to upper 70s. Storms could bring additional rains through the end of the work week, according to the weather service.