Cold-air funnel clouds could appear in Kansas City skies during on-and-off rains

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Don’t be alarmed if you see a few cold-air funnel clouds appearing in the skies over the Kansas City area. They are harmless, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said.

A few of the funnel clouds could pop up across northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas, and possibly as far south as the Kansas City area this afternoon.

“These may appear scary but will be harmless,” the weather service said on Twitter.

No severe weather is expected on Mother’s Day.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

More common in the fall and spring, the cold air funnels form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air above is especially cold, according to the National Weather Service’s website.

They are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can touch down and cause some damage.

The funnel clouds are possible as scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to push through the Kansas City area Sunday afternoon, bringing the chance of brief heavy downpours and small hail, according to the weather service.

With the showers moving through the Metro...small hail up to the size of peas will be possible and has been reported. Severe weather is not expected. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 12, 2019

Small hail fell in some parts of the Kansas City area, and some people posted photos of the pea-sized hail on social media.

It was hailing at Swope Park #kcwx pic.twitter.com/tV5BwyWd5C — Kathy Lu (@kathyluwho) May 12, 2019

Some of the stronger storms could bring heavy rain showers.

While continuous rain wasn’t expected, the weather service urged people to have backup plans for any outdoor Mother’s Day activities.

The showers and thunderstorms were expected to dissipate around sunset Sunday.

After Sunday, the next round of thunderstorms was expected to arrive early Wednesday, according to the weather service’s forecast.

Temperatures were expected to climb from highs in the 60s on Monday to low to mid-80s by Friday.