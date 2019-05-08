Second round of strong, severe thunderstorms expected to sweep across Kansas City

Heavy rains cause Indian Creek to rise Heavy rains over the weekend and early Monday, October 8, 2018 caused Indian Creek to rise, as seen here from 103rd Street between Wornall Rd. and State Line Rd. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heavy rains over the weekend and early Monday, October 8, 2018 caused Indian Creek to rise, as seen here from 103rd Street between Wornall Rd. and State Line Rd.

A second round of thunderstorms is expected to sweep across the Kansas City metro area Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The strong to severe storms might be capable of producing heavy rains, gusty winds and small hail. The threat of tornadoes, however, is very low, according to the weather service.

Because of previous rainfall over the last 48 hours, which has reached 1 to 2 inches in some areas, the additional rain Wednesday will bring renewed concerns about flash flooding and river and stream flooding.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for much of the Kansas City area until 1 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service warns that nearly one death per day has been reported in recent flooding across the United States, primarily due to drivers ignoring road closures and barricades. The weather service continues to urge drivers to turn around to avoid drowning.

SHARE COPY LINK Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. On average, flooding claims nearly 90 lives each year. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people a

A few light rain showers are possible Thursday. But then drier, albeit cooler, weather will settle in on Thursday and Friday and most of Saturday. Scattered showers are possible this weekend, but better chances for rain will not come until the middle of next week, according to the weather service.

No hazardous weather is expected from Thursday into early next week.