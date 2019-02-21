Snow this weekend? Probably not in Kansas City, but the weather may be wet

Breathe a sigh of relief, Kansas City.
This weekend, the snow may actually miss us.
While parts of the Midwest are bracing for near-blizzard conditions, the Kansas City area will likely see nothing more than rain. Accumulating snow isn’t in the forecast for the metro area.
“There shouldn’t be too much going on (Friday), maybe a little bit of drizzle early in the morning,” said Jenni Pittman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
“But then as we’re looking at Saturday, we could see some rain moving in for the Kansas City area, maybe some isolated thunderstorms.”
Any thunderstorms that develop probably will not be severe.
“There is a potential for severe weather in far southern Missouri,” Pittman said. “But up this far north, it’s going to be a little too cold and too cloudy throughout the whole day to really get the energy we need for severe weather.”
Highs on Friday will be in the lower 40s while Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s.
“It will be cloudy and kind of wet with a strong south wind, so it may not feel that pleasant,” Pittman said.
There has been some discussion of the possibility of snow from this storm system, but any significant snow is expected to miss the Kansas City area.
“We could see some light snow on the back side of this system as it moves out,” Pittman said. “As far as accumulations, I don’t think we will see any in Kansas City. We could see some snow accumulations up in northwest Missouri.”
The National Weather Service is still tweaking its forecast, but it appears that Kansas City will see a trace or less of snow while northwest Missouri could see several inches, she said.
People planning to travel north for the weekend will want to pay attention to the forecast.
The brunt of the storm system will miss the immediate Kansas City metro area, with snow falling well to the north and west, said Brian Donegan, a meteorologist with The Weather Co.
There could be quick, heavy downpours with the thunderstorms, but Donegan thinks the Kansas City area will generally see .5 to 1 inch of rain Saturday. Some lingering showers Saturday night could bring another .25 of an inch of rain.
For travelers, the worst day of the storm will be Saturday.
“The winds are really going to crank up across the Midwest,” Donegan said. “That could bring near-blizzard or blizzard conditions across the plains out in Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and up in Minnesota as well.”
Strong wind gusts of 40 mph could bring blowing and drifting snow and very low visibility.
“There’s definitely going to be some very dangerous travel conditions, particularly on Saturday,” Donegan said.
After the storm system moves out, there is a chance for some light snow early Sunday, Pittman said. But after that, it appears that the weather may quiet down.
“Unfortunately, it is going to start to get cold again behind this system,” she said.
Sunday’s high will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be colder Monday.
Comments