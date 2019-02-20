Winter storm creates treacherous, very slick roads for morning commute in Kansas City

Take it slow during your Wednesday morning commute Kansas City.
A winter storm that swept across the metro area dumped several inches of snow overnight Tuesday, leaving behind very slick and treacherous roads that are partially, if not mostly, snow covered.
Drivers should allow extra time to reach their destinations because of the road conditions, transportation officials said. People should use caution on untreated sidewalks and parking lots, too.
Transportation officials had said Tuesday they were treating roads ahead of the storm and would have snow plows out during the night.
“We got a lot of work done overnight, so things are looking pretty good in the Kansas City metro area,” said Laurie Arellano, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Still, many schools in the Kansas City area canceled classes for the day, and other events were delayed.
Nearly two dozen flights have been canceled and nearly a dozen flights delayed at Kansas City International Airport, according to FlightAware.com.
Travelers were urged to check flykci.com to check on the status of their flights.
Light freezing drizzle and snow was expected to continue to fall in the metro area before finally coming to an end between between 8 and 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Crews started working on snow removal once it started falling in the Kansas City area about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Most highways have one lane open and crews are working to get the second lane open in time for the morning rush hour, Arellano said.
“What drivers should expect to see is a lot of slush and ramps and overpasses with patchy icing,” she said. “People should allow a little extra time and slow down. They should expect ice and slush.”
Road crews were helped with pavement temperatures that hovered around 31 to 32 degrees, which meant not as much ice remained under the snow. A lot of people chose not to be on the roads overnight, which allowed crews to work safer and faster.
“After the rush hour and the sun comes up, we will come back out and move the slush out to get everything open,” Arellano said. “By the P.M. rush hour, things should be back pretty close to normal.”
Roads on the Missouri side of the metro area were covered or partially covered with snow, said Markl Johnson, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation in Kansas City.
“It will take time to get to work,” Johnson said. “Allow extra time in your morning commute.”
Drivers were urged to give snowplows extra room to do their work. Overnight, a tow truck clipped one of MoDOT’s snowplows. There was no significant damage or injuries, Johnson said.
“With road conditions as they are, it just spells disaster (if you drive too close),” he said. “Don’t crowd the plow.”
A new shift will continue to plow throughout the morning and into the afternoon.
“It’s hard to say how fast they will get it done,” said Johnson, who added that a heavy commute could slow snow removal. “The fewer the cars the easier it is.”
If headed out, Johnson suggested drivers check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road conditions.
At 7 a.m. Wednesday, Kansas City declared a Phase 2 Snow Emergency, which means any vehicle parked on a snow route must be removed within two hours or face a possible citation.
Cars parked on a street that is not an emergency snow route should be on the west side of streets that run north and south and on the north side of streets that run east and west.
RideKC reported that most buses were running regular routes, but about 25 percent of the buses were behind schedule with average delays of 10 to 20 minutes. The RideKC Freedom paratransit service was in Phase B, with 60-minute delays likely. Riders who needed to reschedule were asked to call 816-842-9070.
Riders were urged to use caution getting to and from bus stops as many sidewalks have not been cleared and are covered in snow and ice.
Some police departments in the Kansas City area were asking people involved in non-injury crashes to walk their crash reports in to a police station instead of calling for help at the scene.
Overland Park police asked drivers to exchange information such as driver license numbers, insurance, license plate numbers and names of those involved, including passengers and witnesses.
Police continued to respond to crashes involving injuries and where vehicles were not drivable or where a person was suspected of driving under the influence.
