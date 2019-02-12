After a taste of 50-degree weather, more snow may hit Kansas City this weekend

Any cabin fever that is relieved by a hint of spring over the next couple of days in the Kansas City area will likely set right back in as winter makes its return.
More snow is expected to hit the area this weekend.
“We are going to see temperatures warm up into the 50s on both Wednesday and Thursday,” said Chris Gitro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill. “Unfortunately we will be looking at another storm system that will be approaching the area on Friday.”
Snow is expected to develop over the metro area late Friday afternoon, continuing into the night. Another storm system is expected to sweep through the area Saturday into Sunday.
“It definitely looks like we could have two periods of accumulating snow across the area,” Gitro said.
It’s too early to get specific about the amount and location of snowfall, he said. The area could see a couple of inches of snow.
People with weekend plans will want to keep an eye on the forecasts. As the week progresses, new forecasts will offer a more clear idea of what to expect.
Another storm system could impact the area Tuesday or Wednesday, he said.
Gitro suggested that people get outside on Wednesday and Thursday to get some fresh air. But they will need to be careful.
“A lot of sidewalks are still iced over, so they will take a little bit of time to melt,” he said. “If people are getting sick and tired of cabin fever and they want to get outside, they should enjoy the nice weather while they can because it looks like by late Friday afternoon or Friday evening, winter is going to make a return.”
Anybody with travel plans for the weekend should be mindful that there will be wintry weather across the central part of the United States, Gitro said.
Kansas City officials said on Twitter that the city will have crews apply salt brine as a pretreatment to roadways on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the possible weekend snow.
