Not quite in the clear: KC could see icy glaze for morning commute

Kansas City is so close to finally escaping this exhausting run of hazardous icy driving — but watch out Monday and Tuesday morning, warns the National Weather Service.

Commuters need to watch for freezing drizzle during early rush hour as temperatures will be hovering around the freezing mark, said meteorologist Scott Blair.

“We’re looking at a short window,” he said. “There is some uncertainty of the exact timing” in the potentially hazardous mix of precipitation and freezing temperatures.

Temperatures of 32 to 31 degrees are possible, he said.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

By 8 a.m. a warmup should end the freezing danger and even allow some melting, Blair said.

But a similar near-freezing precipitation scenario may possibly return Tuesday morning.

And then we’re done — at least for a few glorious days.

The winter-battered area is looking at temperatures reaching 50 degrees under mostly clear skies Wednesday and Thursday.

“There are spectacular days ahead for Kansas City,” Blair said.