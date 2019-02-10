Glaze of ice turns Kansas City roads, sidewalks and parking lots slick Sunday morning

A mix of wintry precipitation coated Kansas City area roads, sidewalks and parking lots with a glaze of ice early Sunday, making slick conditions for anyone traveling in the area.
People headed out Sunday morning will want to allow extra time to scrape ice from their vehicles’ windshields and windows.
The Kansas City area is under a winter weather advisory until noon Sunday as the ice and snow could create slick conditions.
The wintry mix was expected to gradually pass from west to east by early Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill. A light glazing of ice was expected along with a dusting of up to an inch of snow.
Transportation departments in both Kansas and Missouri said Sunday morning they would have crews out working to clear ice on the metropolitan area highways.
“Ice treatment is never 100 percent,” the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Kansas City metro offices said on Twitter. “It’s very important for drivers to plan for ice when you’re out. Don’t assume we’ve cleared roads, b/c (because) you’d be wrong.”
The Missouri Department of Transportation in Kansas City said roads across the metro are partially covered. They urged drivers to use caution and take their time if they have to go out Sunday morning.
The department also asked drivers to give their plows plenty of room so they could work.
Another round of wintry precipitation was expected to move into the Kansas City area from the south late Sunday into early Monday. Freezing drizzle and light snow will switch over to rain on Monday.
There was some uncertainty in the forecast as warmer temperatures on Monday could mean more rain, while colder temperatures could mean more wintry mix, the weather service said.
The precipitation will gradually switch back over to a wintry mix as temperatures return to freezing Monday night. The wintry mix will taper off Tuesday morning, leaving behind light snow and ice accumulations, according to the National Weather Service.
Olathe said it had crews out overnight treating streets. But there was some freezing rain, so there could be some slick spots. The city planned to continue plowing and cleaning up from the last storm.
It expected warmer temperatures to help make the salt treatment more effective.
