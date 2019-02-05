Highways turn dangerous, slick with ice and freezing rain across Kansas City area

Commuters trying to get home ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s freezing rain encountered increasingly dangerous roads across the Kansas City area.

Multiple crashes caused delays on many highways by 4 p.m. as the icy moisture moved across the area from the southwest.

Interstate 435 from Johnson County into south Kansas City was particularly hard-hit, with multiple crashes blocking traffic.

Overland Park police were urging motorists to avoid the U.S. 69 and I-435 interchange. “The flyovers are solid ice,” the Police Department tweeted.

Please avoid south boys US 69 to I435 east or west. Flyovers are solid ice pic.twitter.com/c91wCOm37i — Deputy Chief Happer (@OPPD_LTCHapper) February 5, 2019

The transportation information service Kansas City Scout issued multiple warnings, including that the ramp from U.S. 69 to eastbound 435 was closed.

US 69 SB to I-435 EB is closed due to multi-car accident. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/4I8ZZfUJqk — Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) February 5, 2019

The KC Scout map at 3:45 p.m. showed massive slowdowns that were only worsening into the afternoon.

I-435 commuters on both sides of the state line are not having a good afternoon so far. Leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you to allow time to stop! #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/oJmxZZmYq0 — Kansas City Scout (@KansasCityScout) February 5, 2019

Many police departments, like Overland Park, were instituting slick roads policies, asking motorists to clear non-injury crashes on their own and walk their reports in to a police station.