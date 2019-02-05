Weather

Highways turn dangerous, slick with ice and freezing rain across Kansas City area

By Joe Robertson

February 05, 2019 04:25 PM

Commuters trying to get home ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s freezing rain encountered increasingly dangerous roads across the Kansas City area.

Multiple crashes caused delays on many highways by 4 p.m. as the icy moisture moved across the area from the southwest.

Interstate 435 from Johnson County into south Kansas City was particularly hard-hit, with multiple crashes blocking traffic.

Overland Park police were urging motorists to avoid the U.S. 69 and I-435 interchange. “The flyovers are solid ice,” the Police Department tweeted.

The transportation information service Kansas City Scout issued multiple warnings, including that the ramp from U.S. 69 to eastbound 435 was closed.

The KC Scout map at 3:45 p.m. showed massive slowdowns that were only worsening into the afternoon.

Many police departments, like Overland Park, were instituting slick roads policies, asking motorists to clear non-injury crashes on their own and walk their reports in to a police station.

