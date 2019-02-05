Kansas City area schools close early as freezing rain brings slick road conditions

Some Kansas City area schools are planning to end classes early Tuesday, sending kids home ahead of freezing rain that is bearing down on the region.
Some of the districts that by midday had announced early releases included Excelsior Springs, Grain Valley, Harrisonville, Kearney and Oak Grove. Click here to see a full list.
The National Weather Service warned that patchy light freezing rain or drizzle will be spreading across the Kansas City area throughout the afternoon, with periods of light precipitation continuing into Tuesday night and Wednesday.
The freezing rain may form a layer of ice on roads and bridges that could make driving hazardous in some places.
Transportation officials urged motorists to drive with caution.
