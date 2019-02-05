Weather

Kansas City area schools close early as freezing rain brings slick road conditions

By Joe Robertson

February 05, 2019 12:54 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

Some Kansas City area schools are planning to end classes early Tuesday, sending kids home ahead of freezing rain that is bearing down on the region.

Some of the districts that by midday had announced early releases included Excelsior Springs, Grain Valley, Harrisonville, Kearney and Oak Grove. Click here to see a full list.

The National Weather Service warned that patchy light freezing rain or drizzle will be spreading across the Kansas City area throughout the afternoon, with periods of light precipitation continuing into Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The freezing rain may form a layer of ice on roads and bridges that could make driving hazardous in some places. 

Transportation officials urged motorists to drive with caution. 

See all weather closings, delays in the Kansas City metro area

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  