Freezing rain coming to Kansas City area means drivers should be careful on roads

Drivers in the Kansas City area should be careful Tuesday, transportation officials warned, because road crews will not be able to pretreat roads in advance of anticipated freezing rain.
The Kansas City area is under a winter weather advisory for a 24-hour period because patchy light freezing rain and drizzle are expected to start falling late Tuesday morning.
While the precipitation will likely be light and sporadic, a light glaze of ice could cause roads to become slick, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
“We’re watching the weather today and will treat for ice after the rain moves through,” the Kansas City office of the Kansas Department of Transportation said on Twitter. “Treating while it’s raining is not effective, it washes off.
“During the transition, please pay extra attention and allow more time, as bridges and overpasses may get slick sooner.”
The Kansas City area should expect patchy light freezing rain or drizzle to spread over the area late Tuesday morning into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Periods of light precipitation will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Hazardous road conditions may develop, especially on bridges and overpasses, which could impact commutes Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, according to the weather service. Sidewalks and parking lots could become slippery too.
People should plan extra time to de-ice their vehicles where icing is occurring.
Kansas City said it will have crews working split shifts Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of the freezing rain. Crews will pretreat routes Tuesday and treat roads Tuesday and Wednesday.
Residential crews will salt hills, curves and intersections beginning at 11 a.m. as they check their routes, the city announced.
A mix of patchy freezing drizzle, light freezing rain and snow is possible Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
