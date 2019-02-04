Freezing rain could make mid-week commutes tricky in the Kansas City area

Kansas City drivers could face tricky commutes this week as freezing rain is possible on several days.
A strong cold front moving through the area Monday is setting the stage for wintry precipitation on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
While there’s some uncertainty in the forecast and changes are possible, drivers should prepare for slick commutes on those days, accorrding to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, which wrote a post about the forecast on its Facebook Page.
The cold front sent temperatures tumbling Monday morning. An hour after the temperature at Kansas City International Airport was measured at 57 degrees about 5 a.m., temperatures plunged more than 20 degrees.
By 11 a.m., the temperature at the airport was 24 degrees, with a wind chill of 11 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Because of the rapidly dropping temperatures, the weather service advised that patchy freezing drizzle was developing behind the cold front. People were advised to watch for possible slick spots on roads, parking lots and sidewalks.
Light freezing rain will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday. The Kansas City area could see a glazing of ice Tuesday. Meanwhile, some portions of central and northern Missouri could see about .1 to .2 of an inch of ice.
More wintry precipitation is possible Wednesday and Thursday. Freezing rain could fall Wednesday morning with a light icing possible before the precipitation transitions over to rain.
Freezing rain, and maybe snow, may fall Wednesday night through Thursday morning, according to the weather service.
There’s uncertainty in the forecast regarding the precipitation type, temperatures and timing. The National Weather Service advises that people keep an eye on the forecast for updates as the situation evolves.
