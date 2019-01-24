Coldest temps of the winter come to KC; northern Missouri will feel like -25 degrees

Get ready to bundle up, Kansas City. A cold front moving through the area Thursday will bring some of the coldest temperatures so far this winter, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Northern Missouri will feel the brunt of the cold air as dangerous wind chills as low as -25 degrees are expected Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to be as low as -10 degrees.
The Kansas City area won’t be as cold as that. Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits by Friday morning with wind chills dipping below zero, according to the weather service.
The coldest time will be around sunrise Friday.
The weather service warned that frostbite could be a danger in these conditions, as exposed skin is susceptible to frostbite within five minutes of being exposed to these wind chills.
The weather service pointed out that, historically, the coldest period of the winter in Kansas City is between Jan. 10 and 22, when the normal high is 38 and the normal low is 19.
It also pointed out that longer-range forecasts indicated it would be “really cold the next couple of weeks.”
