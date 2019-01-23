Weather

Snowfall totals around Kansas City: Mixed bag of rain, snow and sleet across area

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 23, 2019 02:50 PM

KC Streetcar works to keep tracks clear of ice in downtown Kansas City

As sleet fell in downtown Kansas City Tuesday, Jan. 22, the KC Streetcar had its own street cleaner to keep the tracks clear of ice on Main Street.
By
Up Next
By

The winter storm that swept across the Kansas City area Tuesday brought a variety of wintry precipitation, ranging from drizzle to freezing rain.

It also left behind multiple inches of snow. The amount varied by location.

The southern part of the metro area saw the least amount of snow, with only a dusting or up to an inch in places, according to snow reports collected by the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

Meanwhile, the western part of Johnson County and areas north of Interstate 70 saw up to two inches of snow.

The heaviest amount of snow in the immediate Kansas City area fell generally in the Northland.

Up to four inches of snow fell in an area that stretched from Topeka to St. Joseph and into north-central Missouri. Snowfall in northern Missouri and northeast Kansas ranged between 4 and 6 inches.

The storm sent temperatures plunging and caused wet roads to flash freeze, leading many schools in the area to cancel classes Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain below normal for much of the rest of the week. Temperatures are expected to plunge into single digits Friday morning, with wind chills dipping below zero. 

Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 30s while lows are near 20 degrees.

No other major winter storms are expected in the near future, according to the weather service.

Robert A. Cronkleton

