Kansas City area recovers after winter storm flash freezes roads; schools canceled

Take it slow Kansas City.

That’s what area road crews are urging drivers to do during Wednesday morning’s commute after a winter storm that moved through the area overnight flash froze area roads and dumped a few inches of snow.

The icy, snow-covered roads were to make the morning commute perilous across the Kansas City area.





“This is making for very slick roadways around the area this morning,” the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Extra time and extreme caution will be needed for anyone making a morning commute.”

The frozen road conditions convinced most schools in the Kansas City area to cancel classes Wednesday.

The unscheduled day off for students had Overland Park officer John Lacy, a department spokesman, injecting a little humor.

“All parents at work: We should call our kids who are cuddling in warm sheets twice an hour this morning,” he said in a tweet.

All parents at work: We should call our kids who are cuddling in warm sheets twice an hour this morning. #wakethembabiesup #whatareyoudoing #IjustcalledtosayIloveyou — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) January 23, 2019

In a more serious tone, the Police Department urged people to slow down, saying bosses will be happy employees made it to work.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a crash caused a massive backup along southbound Interstate 29 near Interstate 635 Street in Kansas City, North.

️Traffic Alert: Massive backup due to vehicle crash SB I-29 past 64th St. @PlatteEDC. Expect delays if you're traveling in this area. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/sTnZHQb4KE — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 23, 2019

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported that roads in Kansas City were covered with ice and snow and that slide-offs were occurring across the metro area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported that crews plowed overnight and have treated the highways on the Kansas side of the metro area, but it was too cold for it to be effective.

“Ice is to be expected until the sun comes out and road temps come up,” the transportation department said. “Please delay travel until later this morning if possible.”

RideKC reported that buses were running regular routes, but about 25 percent were running 5 to 10 minutes behind schedule. Several routes including the Troost Max, 24, 52, 71, 101, 102, 103, 106, 113, 115, 116, 118, 495 and 510 had significant delays Wednesday morning.

The KC Streetcar reported it was running regular hours, with three streetcars in service.

The #kcstreetcar is running with regular Wednesday hours today of 6am-Midnight and with 3 car service. Stay warm and be safe out there, #KC. pic.twitter.com/mbs5v16sir — KC Streetcar ️ (@kcstreetcar) January 23, 2019

Streetcar service was delayed for a while Tuesday night while crews cleared ice on the overhead wires. Meanwhile, two buses ran the route until the streetcar resumed service about 10:45 p.m.

It might be a while before the Kansas City area thaws out from the freeze. Temperatures are expected to be colder than normal over the next week. Highs this time of year typically are in the upper 30s with lows around 20 degrees.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to climb into the 20s . When the cold, northwest wind is factored in, wind chill values will be in the teens.

Temperatures are expected to plunge into single digits Friday morning, with wind chills dipping below zero. Highs on both Friday and Saturday will be in the low 30s. Temperatures are expected to climb above normal on Sunday, when a high of 44 degrees is expected.

There are chances of several rounds of snow Friday through Sunday, but these fast-moving storms will produce minor snow accumulations, if any, the weather service said.