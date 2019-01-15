Freezing fog across KC area threatens a slippery morning commute

Just when it was looking like Kansas City could relax a bit between winter storms, along comes a potentially troublesome freezing fog expected for the Wednesday morning commute.

“With freezing fog, if it gets really dense, there could be slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces and secondary roads,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jonathan Kurtz.

Fog will likely set in overnight as temperatures slip below freezing to about 28 degrees, he said.

Kansas City is still recovering from a weekend storm dropping as much as 10 inches of heavy snow that knocked out power to some 180,000 customers, with more than 4,000 still in the dark Tuesday night.

Another, colder winter blast is expected to sweep across the area Friday night into Saturday, with additional snow likely and temperatures plunging near zero.