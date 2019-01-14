Suburban Missouri districts cancel school for Tuesday

Students in a handful of Missouri suburbs can enjoy another snow day tomorrow.

Schools across the Kansas City area have announced a second day of closures following Saturday’s winter storm.

Citing power outages and hazardous road conditions, Grandview, Center, Hickman Mills and Raytown school districts have cancelled classes for Tuesdsay, Jan. 15.

Most other districts, including Kansas City Public Schools, announced they would hold classes as normal.

The second day of closings comes after Saturday’s nationwide snow storm that stretched over 2,000 miles. The storm brought as much as 10 inches of snow to Kansas City and more than 20 inches in east-central Missouri, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm left in its wake more than 175,000 Kansas City Power & Light customers in the area without power. The majority of those outages have been repaired, however KCP&L says the 39,000 or so customers still without power may have to wait until as late as Thursday for their electricity to be restored.

The list of canceled schools and activities is not expected to grow any further.