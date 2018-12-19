Hoping for a white Christmas in Kansas City? Weather forecast gives the odds

If your wish list includes a white Christmas in Kansas City this year, you might start praying for a holiday miracle.
As the day nears, the probability of having snow on the ground Christmas morning has dropped to near zero.
“It’s looking like it will be a warm, not white, Christmas here in Kansas City,” said Ryan Cutter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
While that might be disappointing for some, it means that Christmas Day will see ideal traveling weather for those visiting friends and relatives around the Kansas City region, Cutter said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
While there’s a chance for rain Wednesday night and Thursday in the Kansas City area, the rest of the week and the holiday weekend should be fairly dry, with highs near 50 degrees. That is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
There’s a chance of rain Christmas Eve, but the rain is more likely to fall across eastern Missouri. The Kansas City area is looking pretty dry going into Christmas morning, with afternoon highs once again reaching the 50s, Cutter said.
Historically, white Christmases are rare in Kansas City. Meteorologists define a white Christmas as having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground that morning.
Kansas City has had only 26 white Christmases since 1894. An early Christmas Eve storm last year dumped 1.1 inches of snow, and by the next morning 1 inch still remained on the ground at Kansas City International Airport.
However, most of the metro area, especially the southern half, did not see much snow, according to the Weather Service.
And while it’s becoming more likely that there will be no snow this year, Cutter said dreamers shouldn’t give up hope.
“There’s always next year,” Cutter said.
Comments