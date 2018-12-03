Dusting of snow creates commuter nightmare in Kansas City as roads turn icy, slick

The drive in to work Monday morning was hazardous after a dusting of snow and freezing temperatures turned area highways, bridges and overpasses icy.

“Temps got down pretty low last nigh so we have some slick spots this morning,” the Kansas City metro district of the Kansas Department of Transportation said in a tweet. “We have crews out now treating bridges and overpasses for ice.”

Drivers were urged to allow more time and take it slow during the morning rush hour. Those who could, were advised to start their day a little later.

The crashes started piling up early in the commute. For a while, northbound U.S. 169, which is known as the Broadway Extension, was closed after four cars crashed just north of the Wheeler Downtown Airport. Two cars went into the guardrail in that area.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Multiple crashes temporarily closed other highways too, including northbound Interstate 29 at the split with Interstate 35, southbound Interstate 635 at Interstate 70 and northbound U.S. 71 on the east side of the downtown loop.

“It’s slick out there, a lot of reports of accidents on area roads and highways,” the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said in a tweet. “Slow down, Take your time, be safe!”





The light snow left roads damp or wet. Temperatures dropped below freezing before midnight at Kansas City International Airport. Temperatures continued to drop a few degrees lower into the upper 20s by 7 a.m.

Overland Park had its overnight crews report for duty at midnight and began treating the streets before the morning rush hour.

Although not much snow was expected, they expected freezing pavement temperatures could cause slick driving conditions.

Merriam police urged drivers to use caution on northbound and southbound Interstate 35 between Antioch Road and 75th Street because of ice on the highway, especially on the overpasses at 67th Street and Johnson Drive.

The Riverside Fire Department warned drivers that it was slick and that there had already been reports of accidents on area roads and highways.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported that some bridges and overpasses may be slick.

Lingering snow flurries and below normal temperatures were expected throughout the day Monday. The Kansas City area was expected to stay below freezing on Monday and Tuesday. The normal high for this time of year is the mid-40s.

There’s a chance for a dusting of snow across central and northern Missouri on Thursday. There’s a potent storm system looming for the weekend, but forecast models have the system passing to the south of central and western Missouri and eastern Kansas with limited impact to the Kansas City area, according to the National Weather Service.