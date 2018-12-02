Light snow, flurries, possible in Kansas City area overnight Sunday

Watch out. It’s just a chance. But morning commuters might wake up to some light snow across the Kansas City area Monday morning.
The National Weather Service’s forecast Sunday evening wasn’t warning of anything near as perilous as last weekend’s blizzard, but it said there is a chance of snow or flurries before 4 a.m. Monday, and then a chance of flurries after 5 a.m.
The chance of precipitation was around 30 percent across the area.
Some local road crews were going to be out treating streets tonight, just in case.
“We are expecting another round of snow overnight,” Overland Park announced in an alert Sunday. “Freezing pavement temperatures could cause slick driving conditions (Monday) morning.”
Overnight crews were reporting for duty at midnight to treat streets, the alert said.
The National Weather Service was predicting temperatures to drop into the upper 20s overnight, then rise only to around the freezing mark Monday, before dropping into the lower 20s heading into Tuesday morning.
