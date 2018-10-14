Temperatures may drop to near freezing tonight. Could KC see its first snowflakes?

A cold front pushing its way into the Kansas City area Sunday could send temperatures falling and cause light rain to change over to snow.
But don’t break out those snow shovels and sleds yet.
If flakes should fall in the Kansas City metro, the areas more likely to see the light rain and snow mix are mainly north of Interstate 70 and west of Interstate 35, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Even then, any snow accumulation is expected to be minor, primarily on grassy surfaces in far northeast Kansas and northwestern Missouri. Ground temperatures are likely too warm for snow to accumulate on roadways.
Temperatures, however, are expected to fall to near freezing overnight. While Kansas City will likely remain around or above freezing, temperatures will likely drop below 32 degrees across northern and northwestern Missouri.
A freeze warning has been issued for that area as temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s early Monday morning. The frigid temperatures will harm sensitive plants if they are not protected, the Weather Service warned.
Kansas City could see its first widespread frost Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures are once again expected to fall around 32 degrees.
