Break out the layers: Cold front to drop KC temps as much as 26 degrees

Three days into autumn and here comes the cold front.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a wall of cooler air is barreling this way and will reach Kansas City between 1 and 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to plummet as much as 26 degrees for an overnight low of 49 at Kansas City International Airport and at New Century Aircenter in Olathe.
Daytime highs are forecast to remain in the 60s or 70s for the rest of the week.
The front is moving southeast and will bring with it a chance of showers and storms and possibly some strong wind gusts.
“Sustained winds will increase to 15 to perhaps 20 mph as the boundary pushes through this afternoon, with widespread gusts up to 30 mph possible,” the weather service said.
The chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Portions of northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri remain in extreme drought. Parts of southern Platte and Clay counties are in exceptional drought.
But rain would further elevate the Missouri River, which was already at the flood stage of 17 feet Monday morning in St. Joseph.
“The river will continue rising to near 18.4 feet by Wednesday morning,” the weather service said. “The river will fall below flood stage Sunday morning.”
A dry air mass will follow the cold front.
Comments