Several rounds of storms threaten to make a sloppy, soggy week in Kansas City

Get those umbrellas, raincoats and boots handy, Kansas City — multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected to soak the metro area this week.
The storms are expected to pull moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. By the weekend, remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon are expected to sweep toward the city.
“It will be a soggy, sloppy week,” said Jared Leighton, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
The rains could start falling as early as Tuesday night. But they are more likely to come Wednesday morning, Leighton said.
Showers are expected to continue intermittently until at least Friday, if not until early Saturday.
“It’s tough to say that any particular period will be a complete washout,” Leighton said. “We could see a decent amount of rain, but at the same time, there will probably be breaks over the next few days.”
Most of the Kansas City area should see a couple of inches of rain. Forecasters can’t say exactly where it will fall.
“Right now, anywhere from Interstate 44 (in southern Missouri) to the Iowa/Missouri border is in the cross hairs for the larger amounts,” Leighton said.
Forecasters are talking about 4 inches of rain or more in the heaviest-hit areas.
By the time the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon arrive, it shouldn’t be much of a storm system, but it will bring a lot of moisture.
“There is going to be haves and have-nots,” Leighton said. “It is not going to be a widespread, massive deluge. There might be a massive deluge somewhere, but exactly where is still in question.”
There is concern that as the week progresses, the possibility of flash flooding and flooding increases.
“The Missouri River is still pretty swollen from a lot of the rain they have gotten up across Nebraska and Iowa,” Leighton said.
If the heavy rains come to fruition, there could be some flooding along the Missouri River and its tributaries. The rain can help relieve drought conditions the area is experiencing.
“It’s not going to end the drought,” Leighton said. “It should help out with knocking down some of the impacts from that drought.”
If flooding does occur, Leighton urged people to stay away from flooded areas and to not drive across flooded roadways.
Meanwhile temperatures will remain in the 70s, well below the upper 80s, which is the average temperature for this time of year in Kansas City.
