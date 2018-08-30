Showers, thunderstorms sweep across KC metro during morning rush hour

Showers and thunderstorms rolled into the Kansas City area Thursday morning, bringing torrential rains at times during the rush hour.
Drivers should expect moderate to heavy rains in some areas during their morning commute. They should allow extra time to get to their destinations, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill advised on Twitter.
The severe weather forced the city of Merriam to move its groundbreaking ceremony for the Merriam Community Center indoors to City Hall at 8:30 a.m.
The rain is part of several rounds of showers and thunderstorms that are expected to sweep across the Kansas City area Thursday and continuing through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Some of the storms on Thursday could be severe, with strong winds and hail being the main concerns, according to the National Weather Service.
The round of storms this weekend will be capable of producing 1 to 3 inches of rain across a widespread area in the Kansas City area. There’s a chance for higher amounts across north-central Missouri.
There’s a chance that the rainfall, when combined with recent rains, may lead to flash flooding as well as river flooding.
There’s a chance on Friday for severe weather, primarily north of the Kansas City area. The main threats from these storms are scattered lightning, isolated hail up to 1 inch in diameter and strong winds.
