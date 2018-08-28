Hot, humid temperatures set stage for severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening in KC area

It’ll be another hot and humid day in Kansas City as the heat index could climb into the lower 100s by late Tuesday afternoon across the metro area.
The heat will set the stage for the possibility of severe thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill. The storms most likely will move across the Kansas City area between 5 p.m. and midnight.
The main threat from these storms will be damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado, however, cannot be ruled out, according to the weather service.
The storms also have the potential to produce very heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding in some areas.
The good news for the metro area is that temperatures will tumble below normal for the rest of the week. Highs on Wednesday afternoon are expected to be in the 70s, well below Tuesday’s highs, which are expected to be in the upper 80s to middle 90s.
