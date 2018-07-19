‘Move inside a sturdy shelter’: Thunderstorm warning issued throughout KC metro area

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Thursday afternoon for the Kansas City metro area.
The National Weather Service’s Kansas City office forecasts wind up to 70 mph and hail the size of quarters.
The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. in Kansas City, parts of Johnson County and Cass County.
A warning was issued for Gardner and Mound City. The Weather Service warned residents at about 4:10 p.m. that “storms with a history of producing widespread wind damage will move into your area within the next 15 to 30 minutes. Move inside a sturdy shelter at this time!”
