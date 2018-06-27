Dangerous heat settles upon Kansas City metro. Just how hot will it get?

Get those fans and air conditioners cranking, Kansas City — it's going to be a hot end to the week.
With temperatures expected to approach 100 degrees, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a heat advisory for the Kansas City area from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and then from noon Thursday to 8 p.m. Friday.
Temperatures are expected to climb to the low to mid-90s on Wednesday. But when you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like 100 to 105 degrees in the afternoon.
An orange Ozone Alert has been issue for the Kansas City area on Wednesday, which means that an unhealthy amount of ground-level ozone is expected.
Active children and adults, as well as people with respiratory disease, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
When air quality is bad, RideKC bus fair is 75 cents.
Thursday is expected to be the hottest day this week, with highs climbing to 100 degrees, if not above. The heat index on that day could reach 110 degrees.
The last time temperatures reached 100 degrees or above at Kansas City International Airport was Sept. 8, 2013, according to the National Weather Service annual climate reports. It did reach 99 degrees on June 22, 2016, and 98 degrees on July 21 and 22 last year at KCI.
Friday also will be hot, with temperatures in the upper 90s. It will likely feel more like 100 to 107 degrees, though.
The National Weather Service advises that the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create conditions where heat illnesses are possible. People who spend prolonged time outdoors or those more susceptible to heat illness, such as children and the elderly, should take extra precautions.
They should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.
They also should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours as well as wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
Employers should schedule frequent rest breaks for their outdoor workers in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
There will be small chances of thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday morning and then again Thursday afternoon. These storms, which could be on the strong side, will mainly be east of Kansas City, according to the Weather Service.
There's a "very good" chance for above-normal temperatures next week with the possibility of drier-than-normal conditions, according to the Weather Service.
Those hot and dry conditions could lead to a worsening and expansion of severe drought conditions across northern Missouri.
