Tornado warning issued for southeastern Kansas City

A tornado warning was issued Tuesday afternoon for the southern Kansas City metro area after radar showed rotation in a severe thunderstorm near the Lake Lotawana area of southeast Jackson County.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said the rotation was in a severe thunderstorm that was capable of producing a tornado. The storm was moving east at 45 mph.

Tornadoes were sounding in the area.

The cities in the path of the storm included Lee's Summit, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Lake Lotawana and Tarsney lakes, as well as Interstate 470, between mile markers 10 and 13.

People were being told to take cover in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a building. They were also urged to avoid windows. If outdoors or in a mobile home or vehicle, people should find shelter and protect themselves from flying debris.