Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of the Kansas City metro area

Update: The severe thunderstorm warnings have expired and the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has dropped the Kansas City metro from the severe thunderstorm watch. Counties outside the metro remain under the watch.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Kansas City as the first round of severe weather moves into the metro area Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill was tracking a severe thunderstorm near De Soto about 12:35 p.m. The storm was moving east at 45 mph. The storm was producing wind gusts of up to 60 mph along with quarter-size hail.

The National Weather Service warned that the hail could damage vehicles and winds could damage roofs, siding and trees.

The cities in the path of the storms include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Edwardsville, Fairway, Mission Hills, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Kansas City, Kan, Kansas City, Linwood and Westwood Hills.

A deputy with the Johnson County, Mo., Sheriff's Department capture a short video clip of hail, wind, and heavy rain between Holden and Kingsville Tuesday afternoon.

The warning was in effect until 1:15 p.m.





As the storm moved east, a separate severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 1 p.m. for Jackson County and northern Cass County.

The severe thunderstorm had reached Leawood as was moving east at 40 mph and was still producing wind gusts of 60 mph and half-dollar-size hail.

The cities in the path of the storm include Kansas City, Independence, Lee's Summit, Blue Springs, Raytown, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Grain Valley, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Greenwood, Peculiar, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Lake Tapawingo, Baldwin Park, Strasburg and Unity Village.

The warning was in effect until 1:45 p.m.

Shortly before issuing the first severe storm warning, the National Weather Service issued a sever thunderstorm watch for 18 counties in the Kansas City area, including Johnson, Leavenworth, Maimi and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Plate and Ray counties in Missouri.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m.