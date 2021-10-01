Mellinger pod: Chiefs questions + answers, and get to know new Royals GM J.J. Picollo

Named the Kansas City Royals’ new general manager recently, J.J. Picollo has a background in both the front office and on the field as a player and coach. KC Star file photo

This week we start with two important points about the Chiefs: one on Andy Reid, the other about where they are in the season.

The questions are Chiefs-heavy. You ask about Josh Gordon, how much 1-2 stink this team really has and the future of defensive end Frank Clark. And we take our first question from a non-human. Seriously.

The bonus section is with Royals general manager J.J. Picollo. It strikes me that he’s been in Kansas City 15 years, with a hand in everything the Royals do, and a lot of fans don’t know much about him. Between this and a column that’s on the website, maybe we can change that a little.

New to the show?

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City’s coaches, fans and reporters. We’ve talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and many other folks of interest to KC sports fans.

If you like our work, you can help support us by subscribing to the KC SportsPass. It’s the best deal in town. Or better yet, get a full subscription for access to all of The Star’s news, sports, entertainment and other coverage at kansascity.com, via our new Morning Sports Edition and in the printed editions of The Kansas City Star newspaper.

Whichever way you choose to subscribe, you get access to all of our work, including the best and most Chiefs coverage anywhere.