Mellinger podcast: Chiefs game plan, what’s new and audio that paints a telling picture

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before a game against the New York Jets last fall at Arrowhead Stadium. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

We start off with ways the Chiefs can be beaten, and thinking of the teams in the AFC that are best equipped to do it.

The questions hit on the game plan against the Browns, Tony Gonzalez’s place in Chiefs history and whether John Dorsey will be in the Chiefs’ Ring of Honor. The bonus section is built around some audio that subtly and unintentionally tells you everything you need to know about where the Chiefs are right now.

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City’s coaches, fans and reporters. We’ve talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and more. You can get .

If you like our work, you can help support us by subscribing to the SportsPass. It’s the best deal in town: or, with a new promotion. Either way you get access to all our work, including the best and most Chiefs coverage anywhere.