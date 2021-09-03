Mellinger podcast: Royals positivity, KC World Cup bid + Chiefs’ season-opening roster

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson is unable to reach a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

The Royals are doing some real things that are showing up on the field and should create optimism for the future. That’s the top of the pod.

Then we have questions on NFL roster cuts (and COVID), whether Salvy Perez is already the second-best player in Royals history, and Kansas City’s World Cup bid.

The bonus section is all Chiefs, with the best audio I heard all week and some analysis of the 53-man roster.

