Mellinger podcast: Kansas City Royals, Chiefs + national women’s soccer and a summer drink

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

This week we start with a conversation about where the Royals really are — the good and the bad.

The questions hit on surprising press conferences from the Royals and Chiefs, an improvement for the hot dog derby, some advice on long-term fandom, and a soccer cocktail.

The bonus segment is with Angie and Chris Long, the Kansas City financial executives making an enormous and interesting bet with their purchase and vision for KC NWSL.

Please listen to new episodes every Friday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

New to the show? Here’s what we’re doing

We are constantly trying to think of new ways to deliver you information, entertainment or something else you won’t get anywhere else. Part of that is evaluating how you and I can connect. My hope is this can be one more way — a podcast you can listen to whenever and wherever you like.

Join us every Friday for behind-the-scenes access to interviews with Kansas City’s coaches, fans and reporters. We’ve talked with Patrick Mahomes, Mike Matheny, Brett Veach — and more. You can get all the episodes in one place right here.

If you like our work, you can help support us by subscribing to the SportsPass. It’s the best deal in town: $30 for a year or, with a new promotion, $1 per month for the first three months. Either way you get access to all our work, including the best and most Chiefs coverage anywhere.